CPS detects COVID-19 among its staff | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to inform the general public that after almost one year of being on the COVID-19 forefront, there have been no cases in-house. However, on January 13, CPS detected COVID-19 among its staff. The department immediately enacted their plan to deal with any positive cases, including immediate testing of staff.

Staff members that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus will remain in isolation. CPS will continue to monitor and test all staff over the next two weeks to limit further transmission. Furthermore, CPS has activated their contingency plan to ensure that all COVID-19 related tasks and public health-related services, including the baby clinic and vector control, continue as normal.

“I’d like to remind the public that COVID-19 can affect anyone at any time. CPS would like to reassure our clients that all efforts are in place to safeguard the health of our staff and the public. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain a 2-meter distance from others,” stated Department Head Eva Lista- de Weever.

Persons experiencing signs and symptoms which may be related to COVID-19, and persons who have been in close contact with a confirmed case are encouraged to make use of CPS’ free COVID-19 testing drive thru from 9:30am – 11:30am in Point Blanche at the lot before the harbor. Any weekend testing will remain by appointment only.