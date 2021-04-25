CPS ‘POP-UP’ community vaccination clinic surpasses all expectations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley is ecstatic to relay that the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) hosted a successful ‘POP-UP vaccination clinic.

A total of one hundred thirty-two (132) persons were vaccinated; however due to the overwhelming support from the public, the vaccination stock was used by noon.

CPS in-turn registered persons who walked-up to be vaccinated until 2 PM . These persons were provided appointments based on their convenience.

Minister Ottley and CPS would like to express a heartfelt Thank you to the public for their interest and overwhelming response to the ‘POP-UP’ vaccination clinic. n continuous effort to protect yourself and your loved ones, wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize or wash your hands frequently, and refrain from mass gatherings’s. Minister Ottley stopped by the vaccination clinic at the Vineyard building and expressed his gratitude to the staff for their work well done. He was stunned by the turnout and would like to encourage the public to vaccinate and be on the lookout for the next ‘POP-UP vaccination clinic in your community.

This pilot demonstrated the demand for vaccinations outside of the weekday hours and also reinforces the need to adapt the current approach for vaccination outreach and administration.VSA’s vision is to continue with this approach into the communities; the planning is underway.