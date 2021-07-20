CPS Reminds Community to Step Up and maintain COVID-19 Public Health Safety Measures | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is making an urgent appeal to the public of Sint Maarten, to maintain COVID-19 Public Health Preventive measures such as correctly wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance, and frequently sanitizing your hands.

This appeal is being made due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now circulating in countries that enhance our economy. This variant is more contagious spreading quickly than any other variant.

Therefore, CPS is urging and reminding everyone to continue practicing the public health safety measures that were put in place.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Americas has reported nearly 74 million COVID-19 cases and 1.9 million deaths – more than a third of COVID cases and more than 40 per cent of deaths reported globally. Sint Maarten has registered 2,677 confirmed cases and 34 deaths as of July 19th.

CPS would like to reiterate to the persons currently in quarantine and in isolation, the importance of adhering to the guidelines as issued by CPS.

Adherence to the guidelines will protect the community overall especially those who are not vaccinated, the most vulnerable such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions. This measure can also contribute to minimizing the number of COVID-19 cases.

Staying indoors and at home during your isolation and/or quarantine period means that you are not to go to the doctor (unless in an emergency), the bank, the stores, or the supermarket. Seek assistance from your close circle for the time you are in quarantine or isolation.

CPS is also encouraging persons to get vaccinated. For the month of July, persons can still walk-in to either Belair Community Center or CPS at the Vineyard Office Park to receive their first and second doses of Pfizer.

Your compliance with the prescribed measures can protect your family, friends, and colleagues, leading to less anxiety, and collectively contributing to a healthier and safer Sint Maarten during this pandemic.

Wear your mask. Keep your Distance. Wash your hands. Get Vaccinated.