CSU Forecast above-normal hurricane activity for 2025 season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science released its first seasonal hurricane forecast for the 2025 Atlantic season, and they anticipate that the 2025 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity.

CSU forecast 17-named storms, of which nine (9) are forecasted to become a hurricane, and four (4) of these would be upgraded to major hurricanes of more than 111 miles per hour in wind speed.

“Current La Niña conditions are likely to transition to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions in the next couple of months; however, there remains considerable uncertainty as to what the phase of ENSO will be this summer and fall.

“Sea surface temperatures across the eastern and central Atlantic are generally warmer than normal, but not as warm as they were last year at this time. A warmer-than-normal tropical Atlantic combined with likely ENSO neutral (or potential La Niña) conditions typically provides a more conducive dynamic and thermodynamic environment for hurricane formation and intensification.

“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season. Thorough preparations should be made every season, regardless of predicted activity,” CSU said in its April seasonal forecast.

The next CSU updated forecast will be early June.