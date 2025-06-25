Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration July 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Victory-Over-Injustice-Consciously- Eliminating- Silence VOICES Foundation will be hosting its annual Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration at the Emilio Wilson Park on Tuesday July 1, 2025

With the Theme “We Grounded” VOICES will be honoring our Farmers and schools that are also Farming. Farming is very essential for our people and country. Most importantly the next generation should know everything about farming.

Once we teach and train the young minds in our schools about farming, eating healthy and sustaining self, we will be raising great successors and entrepreneurs, says Ms. Illis.

VOICES are inviting the general public to come out and celebrate with us. Free entrance it’s a family fun day bring your blankets. The park opens at 11am where local food, drinks, arts, crafts and goodies for the children will be on sale from our vendors.

The Honoring Ceremony will be from 4:00pm-5:30pm. We will be entertained by our very own sons and daughters of the soil. DJ Pebbels, Cultural Glamour Dancers, Shoshina Stephens, Lasana Sekou and our 2025 reining Calypso King Yaadfowl.

So, make it a date and let us celebrate our Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day at the Emilio Wilson Park on Tuesday July 1 with the Honoring of our Famers and Schools says VOICES President and Founder Ms. Nkosazana Illis.