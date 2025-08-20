Cultural & Fashion Casting Call Unites Islands in Heritage Celebration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The organizers of this groundbreaking cultural and fashion initiative are calling on all sister islands to take part in a one-of-a-kind Casting Call on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025.

This event will take place from 3PM to 6 PM, at Focus Forward Studio, and it is basically a moment for us to speak and get to know the islands that are interested in being part of this project.

This event will serve as the official selection process for participants in an upcoming October showcase that promises to blend culture, fashion, and heritage in an unforgettable celebration. Participants will undergo casting, cultural screening, and a commitment review, ensuring they are ready to represent their island’s traditions and artistry with pride.

This casting call is not just about appearances—it is a gateway for cultural exchange and heritage preservation. Through this project, participants will be immersed in the traditions, attire, and craftsmanship that define their island identity.

By sharing techniques, storytelling, and cultural practices, this initiative aims to foster an intergenerational transfer of knowledge, ensuring that the essence of our history lives on through the creativity of today’s and tomorrow’s talents.

In October, the selected participants will come together for a regional showcase on the island that will highlight the beauty and diversity of our islands’ cultural expressions. From traditional wear to modern interpretations of heritage fashion, the event will serve as a vibrant stage where each island’s uniqueness is celebrated while reinforcing the shared cultural roots that connect us. This is an opportunity for our Caribbean community to see its history, pride, and creativity woven together into one grand display.

The organizers—Threads of Identity and We Own T’ing, both emphasize that participation is open to the following islands in the region: St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Statia, Saba, Bonaire, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Guyana and the August 16th casting call is the first step towards securing a place in this initiative.

Applicants should be prepared to present their island’s traditional attire, cultural knowledge, and willingness to actively engage in the preservation and promotion of heritage.

“This is more than an event; it’s a cultural movement,” say the organizing committee. “We want to connect our islands, pass on traditions, and show the next generation that our heritage is alive, relevant, and worth celebrating.”

The casting call will take place and all interested islands and participants are encouraged to register early to ensure their spot.

For more information, you can contact us via our social media platform:

https://www.facebook.com/weownting

or admin@weownting.sx