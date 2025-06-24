Customs Dept.: Border Protection Remains Fully Active and Engaged | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice and the Management Team of the Customs Department firmly deny recent allegations circulating in the media that a "go-slow" is currently occurring within the department.

These claims are not only misleading but also deeply surprising to our dedicated personnel, who continue to perform their duties with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to protecting our nation’s borders.

While the Customs Department, like many other divisions, faces challenges, our officers remain focused and dedicated to their mission. Known as the vigilant Guardians of our Borders, they are more motivated than ever.

Open discussions are ongoing, and consistent improvements are already being made to address internal challenges, fostering a stronger sense of teamwork and purpose across the department.

This positive shift is enhancing the spirit of service among our officers. It must be clearly stated: there is no disruption in the services provided by the Customs Department. Daily operations, inspections, customer interactions, and enforcement activities are all proceeding as normal.

The department remains fully functional and committed to serving the community, ensuring the continued safety, security, and smooth facilitation of legitimate trade and travel.

The Ministry of Justice and the Customs Department urges the public and media outlets to verify information directly with the appropriate authorities before drawing conclusions that could undermine the hard work and morale of those on the frontlines.

We thank the community for its ongoing trust and support and reaffirm our unwavering dedication to our mandate.

For further information, please contact the Customs Department Management Team.