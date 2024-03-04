Customs in collaboration with the Coast Guard intercept container with drugs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Last week the Sint Maarten Customs, in excellent collaboration with the Coast Guard, intercepted a container with narcotics at the port of Sint Maarten.

Customs personnel suspected that a container aboard a visiting vessel, was carrying illicit items. Consequently, they requested the assistance of the coast guard for a joint inspection of the suspicious container.

Upon inspection, they discovered 20 bales of drugs, with approximately 470 kilograms of marijuana. The confiscated drugs were handed over to the police while further investigation into the matter takes place.

In the meanwhile, the drugs have been destroyed. Due to the good collaboration between the Sint Maarten Customs and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, significant successes have recently been booked by both authorities.

Both local authorities remain vigilant regarding potential maritime violations of illegal trafficking around Sint Maarten.