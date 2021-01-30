D66: Register as a voter to vote for the Second Chamber elections before Feb. 3rd | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE HAGUE – D66 calls on Dutch nationals abroad to register for the parliamentary elections on 15, 16 and 17 March. Do you live on Aruba, Curaçao or Sint Maarten and do you have the Dutch nationality with a minimum of 10 years residing in The Netherlands? Then you can register online with the municipality of The Hague as a voter outside the Netherlands.

D66 party leader Sigrid Kaag: “Casting your vote matters, even if you have been living abroad for a long time. The elections in the Netherlands are also about your future and that of your children. About how we get out of the corona crisis, how we promote equal opportunities in education, about a tough approach to the climate crisis. I urge everyone to register quickly. Every vote counts. ”

There are a number of conditions for registration as a voter outside the Netherlands. All information about this can be found on the website of the Municipality of The Hague. In any case, it is important that the application form online with a copy of the identity document is digitally received by the municipality of The Hague by 3 February 2021.

Jorien Wuite, former minister plenipotentiary for Sint Maarten, is a candidate for D66 for the House of Representatives elections. She is in position 20 on the list of candidates and has lived and worked in Sint Maarten for more than 20 years. She knows better than anyone how important it is to register and vote on time. Wuite: “I hope that many people on the islands who have the right to vote will register. I did that myself, it is a small, simple step! And don’t think “The Hague is far away” or “that one voice of mine doesn’t matter”. In the Second Chamber, decisions are taken that have a major impact on daily life in the Caribbean. It is true that the voices of the islands can make the difference.”

Curious about all of D66’s plans for the islands? Then view the election program at: www.D66.nl/verkiezingsprogramma.