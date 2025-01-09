Dashaun Prince to represent St. Maarten in Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has selected dancer, model and dance teacher Dashaun Prince (26) to represent St. Maarten in the St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant.

The pageant will feature 10 young women, including Dashaun, representing their respective countries on April 27 in Carnival Village. The SCDF, in collaboration with the Essence and Mind organization, introduced the host country's ambassador on Thursday. The response has been electric.

"As popular and as accomplished as Dashaun is, this is her very first pageant so it caught many people off-guard. At the same time, shock gave way to excitement and the response to her reveal has been truly special," Paula Gordon of Essence and Mind stated.

This is the second time in as many years that the SCDF had to select a candidate to represent St. Maarten, in the absence of a Senior Carnival Queen. "We haven't had a Senior Carnival Queen Pageant in some time, so we didn't have a contestant to represent us in the Caribbean pageant. As such, we had to evaluate several options and we believe we have a very strong candidate in Dashaun who will also be a wonderful ambassador for our country," Gordon said.

She added that for Carnival 2025 a Senior Pageant will be held so the winner will automatically be St. Maarten's participant in the 2026 Caribbean Pageant.

DaShaun Prince is a dedicated dancer, dance teacher, choreographer, and model. She began her dance journey at the age of 10, taking classes at the Imbali Center for Creative Movement and later at the National Institute of Arts (NIA). At 13, after participating in the Art Saves Lives Summer Intensive, she decided to pursue dance as a career. Prince furthered her education in Dance and Choreography at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica.

In 2020, following the outbreak of COVID-19, Prince returned to Sint Maarten, marking the beginning of her modeling career. Her entry into modeling began with a swimsuit competition hosted by photographer Ricardo Benjamin, which sparked a newfound passion. She later connected with the USVI-based modeling agency Faces of Gemini, which provided opportunities to travel to New York City. There, she participated in New York Fashion Week, walking for designer Aaron Potts and modeling for a Vogue Runway spread. Prince has also been part of the Summer Sizzle BVI event.

Currently, DaShaun serves as a dance teacher at the Charlotte Brookson Academy and is an active member of the dance company, Company O and Co. She is passionate about communicating through movement, whether by teaching or performing, and strives to share this passion with everyone she encounters.