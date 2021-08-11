Daughter of the Soil Recognized by President Joe & Jill Biden | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/MIAMI – Recently, daughter of the soil and current St. Regis Hotel in Bal Harbour, Florida, Director of Food & Beverage Alexina Beauperthuy, was recognized by U.S. President Joe and Jill Biden after the Bidens visit to South Florida.

The Bidens came to South Florida to meet with families of the victims who died in the condominium building collapse at Surfside, Florida.

Alexina Beauperthuy and her team had the pleasure of meeting with First family and expressed personal thanks and appreciation for the manner in which they took care of the bereaving families after the tragic condominium event.

Alexina stated how touching it was that the President sat with every single family that day and consoled with them about their tragic loss of their loved ones.

Alexina, daughter of the soil, making her mark in the world, and something that we can be proud of as a nation.