Dauphin Telecom Communication Partner of the Caribbean Foiling Championships | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (ORIENT BAY) – Dauphin Telecom teamed up with the Caribbean Foiling Championships as Communication Partner of the event. Communication in the broadest sense of the word: indispensable to guarantee the safety of the participants. The Dauphin Telecom Data Network will be key in live tracking all competitors during the three racing days (February 21-23, 2020).

‘Foiling is an extreme sport, nowadays foilers are capable of reaching speeds of over 40 knots (74km/h). Because they are so fast and cover such great distances during races it is sometimes challenging to keep an eye on everybody.

Our number one priority is that all competitors are safe on the water and that is why we teamed up with Dauphin telecom as our Communication Partner!’ says Maxim van den Pol (Organizer of the Caribbean Foiling Championships).

In order to make sure that everybody is safe the organization took several safety precautions. A helmet and a Personal Flotation Device are mandatory for example. The competitors are also bound to stay within two miles of the shore and there will be safety boats and jet skis following them.

In addition, the competitors are required to carry a tracking device. This will be in the form of an application that competitors will be able to download on their smartphone. To be able to follow the participants, a GPS signal must be sent.

Dauphin Telecom partner in Communications of the event offers the solution. All participants receive a Dauphin Telecom SIM card with the required amount of data. On top of that all competitors receive a waterproof case to keep their phone dry while racing.

‘Thanks to the reliable network of Dauphin Telecom, we now know where all racers are at all times. It is nice to see how an innovative sport embraces the use of modern technology. So, to say, we cannot do without it and we would not want that in this case either’, says Sacha van der Wouden (Organizer Caribbean Foiling Championships).

The Dauphin Telecom SIM cards, data and waterproof phone cases will be given to the participants during registration on Thursday 20 February from 9-5PM or at late registration the next morning.

‘The use of a tracking app also has other advantages besides its primary safety objective. By using the tracking application, competitors can review their performance afterwards to compare speeds and sailed courses. Besides that, friends, family and foiling enthusiasts can follow the races live online!’, says Maxim.

The link to the tracking page can be found on the event page (www.caribbeanfoiling.com/tracking).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29620:dauphin-telecom-communication-partner-of-the-caribbean-foiling-championships&Itemid=451