Day of Discovery and Celebration at GoLocal.sx. Showcasing Innovators and Entrepreneurs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Get ready to be part of an unprecedented celebration as Xtraight Entertainment proudly introduce the inaugural edition of GoLocal.sx! On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the vibrant heart of our beloved island will come alive with a burst of local talent and entrepreneurship, igniting a spirit of innovation, creativity, and community like never before at Aleeze Convention Center & Event Hall.

GoLocal.sx is more than just an event; it's a resounding testament to the collective spirit that fuels our local economy. Join us in a harmonious gathering that uplifts and empowers small businesses, fostering growth, and weaving a tighter fabric within our neighborhood. This is the day to embark on a journey of discovery, unveiling the talents, innovation, and determination that make our community thrive.

For this unforgettable evening, we've assembled 30 passionate vendors ready to showcase their services and products. Come and experience a tapestry of local delights, artistic expression, and vibrant community connections.

The event is open to everyone, and we extend an enthusiastic invitation to our entire community to support and celebrate our small business community. But the excitement doesn't stop here! GoLocal.sx will be a monthly fixture, happening every last Sunday of the month. Be sure not to miss out on supporting our small businesses each time. Each event will run from 4 – 8pm and entrance is totally free.

According to Rude Fleming, Managing Director of Xtratight Entertainment, “GoLocal.sx is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our local entrepreneurs and innovators. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of our community and its unique talents."

Feel the rhythm and get ready to groove as the enchanting Three plus One Band takes center stage, offering an electrifying musical experience that will set the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening of discovery and celebration. This is your chance to connect with the innovators and entrepreneurs who create the locally crafted products you love.

Join us in celebrating the heartbeat of our island's economy. GoLocal.sx promises to be a day of extraordinary significance, with local talent, innovation, and community spirit at its core. It's time for our beloved Sint Maarten/Saint Martin to shine a spotlight on the emerging local enterprises poised to become the pride of our community.

Stay updated on all the latest developments and news by visiting us on Facebook or Instagram at Xtratight.