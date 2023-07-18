DCCA COMMITTED TO IMPROVING AFFORDABILITY, EFFICIENCY, AND SUSTAINABILITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA), an alliance formed in 2021 by the airports of the Dutch Caribbean, aims to improve the travel experience between the islands, focusing on consistency, affordability, and sustainability, a commitment reiterated by Joost Meijs, Chief Executive Officer of Aruba’s Queen Beatrice International Airport and Chairman of the DCCA, during his recent visit with Minister Lambriex.

Updating the Minister on the mission and vision of the DCCA, Meijs explained that a Task Force was established in January of this year, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the ccommitment of the partnership between the islands. The DCCA’s Task Force explained Joanne Christiaans, Program Manager of the Task Force, has as its objective to develop of a Joint Strategic Plan (JSP) outlining how to reach the end goal of a more affordable, efficient, and sustainable interisland connectivity network with a concrete timeline and milestones.

With a combined passenger count of just under 6.5 million, the DCCA airports play a vital role in connecting the Dutch Caribbean islands. Aruba’s Queen Beatrice International Airport, the largest of the group, handles approximately 2.8 million passenger movements, while St. Maarten, currently in a recovery phase, follows closely with 1.5 million passengers.

During the official meeting, the DCCA members formalized the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify their commitment to improving travel within the region. The first short-term step outlined in the MOU focuses on making travel more consistent and affordable, with particular attention given to visiting friends and family.

With airfares to Aruba and Curacao fluctuating, they can become costly at times, a situation minister Lambriex deems in need of improvement. Recognizing the essential role air travel plays for the smaller sister islands of Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Bonaire, the DCCA aims to address the issue of high airfares, by lobbying for significantly lower rates than those currently in the market.

Minister Lambriex enthusiastically embraced the idea of normalizing airfares and applauded the commitment of the DCCA to enhance travel experiences within the Dutch Caribbean. Through the MOU, which the Minister endorsed by co-signing, the alliance will work collaboratively towards achieving this objective.

Another key initiative from the DCCA is the annual conference themed “A Flight to the Future”, traditionally held in the first week of November. This year's conference will be hosted in Curacao, with next year’s event scheduled to take place in Sint Maarten. The conference serves as a gathering for airports, airlines, industry stakeholders, and government officials to discuss relevant topics. Additionally, a public day is held, with a focus on sustainable flying between the islands.

As part of their commitment to inclusiveness, the DCCA delegation also met with representatives and residents in Saba and Sint Eustatius last week to gather input, ensuring that their perspectives are considered during the implementation of the MOU.

The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) looks forward to working together to improve the travel experience for all residents and visitors of the Dutch Caribbean islands. By fostering collaboration and seeking input from stakeholders, the DCCA aims to enhance travel consistency, affordability, and sustainability.

Accompanying Meijs and Christiaans were Brian Mingo, Chief Executive Officer PJIAE, Michael Schoonewagen, Commercial Director PJIAE, Suzy Kartokromo, Air Service Manager PJIAE and Program Manager Assistant on the DCCA’s Task Force, while Minister Lambriex was joined by Francisco Croes, Chief of Staff TEATT, and Louis Halley, Department Head Civil Aviation, Shipping and Maritime.

Persons interested to know more about the DCCA, as well as this year’s conference, can visit https://www.dccaairports.com/