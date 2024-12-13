DCCG and Gendarmerie strengthen collaborative efforts on Simpson Bay Lagoon security | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – On Friday morning, December 13, 2024, representatives from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) substation Sint Maarten and the Gendarmerie from Saint-Martin convened for a follow-up meeting to address the escalating security concerns in the Simpson Bay lagoon area following a series of recent thefts, the DCCG said in a press statement on Friday.

The meeting solidified the plan for enhanced interdepartmental coordination aimed at improving security and deterring criminal activities.

Key outcomes of the meeting include the immediate implementation of coordinated patrol schedules and the introduction of joint patrols in strategic areas. These measures will be rolled out with immediate effect, with the goal of maximizing the effectiveness of resources and ensuring a visible security presence in vulnerable areas.

"This marks a new chapter in our joint efforts to protect the Simpson Bay Lagoon community," said Jurandy Sambre, Head of Operations for the Coast Guard Substation.

"By uniting our forces, we are taking decisive action to address security concerns and provide peace of mind to the boating community and residents in the affected area.”

Commander of the Gendarmerie, Hugues Loyez, emphasized the importance of proactive collaboration, stating, "The implementation of these measures reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. This marks a crucial step forward in our mission to combat crime effectively”.

In addition to these measures, both departments are urging anyone who has recently been a victim of theft or burglary, on either side of the island, to file a police report with the respective authorities.

This information is essential for guiding security operations and ensuring proper follow-up on reported incidents.