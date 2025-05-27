DCCG and the Customs Dept. unite once again to strengthen border security in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - In a decisive step towards enhancing national security, a strategic meeting was held between the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard (DCCG) and the Customs Department of Sint Maarten, to deepen inter-agency cooperation in the fight against illegal goods and possible border threats.

Representing the Coast Guard were Mr. Sambre and Mr. Grant who met with Mr. Mauricia, Ms. Francisco, and Ms. Martina from the Customs department. The meeting focused on fortifying the long-standing partnership between both agencies through stronger coordination, operational synergy, and joint intelligence sharing.



The session resulted in a clear alignment of goals and the presentation of concrete strategies aimed at securing the borders of Sint Maarten against illicit trafficking and unauthorized activities. Both agencies brought a range of innovative ideas to the table, emphasizing proactive enforcement, increased patrol integration, and joint training programs.



“A unified front between Customs and the Coast Guard is essential in maintaining the integrity of our borders and protecting our communities from illegal goods and harmful activities” emphasized a determined Mr. Sambre.



The Customs representatives echoed this sentiment. “This partnership enhances our operational strength,” stated acting Head of Customs (Harbor) Mr. Mauricia. “By aligning our efforts, we are better equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to any threat facing our territory.”



This renewed commitment marks a significant milestone in national border protection efforts. As Sint Maarten continues to face evolving security challenges, the joint initiative between the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and the Customs Department demonstrates a united, vigilant, and result-driven approach to border control.