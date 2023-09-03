Deadline Extended for Emotional Freedom Techniques Course to Sept’ 5th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In light of the many challenging issues that our families, individuals and communities face daily, Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton visionary of Victorious Living and the counseling program developer at the GHBU, St. Maarten Campus designed a Master’s Level counseling degree program in 2015 to meet the growing socio-emotional and psychological needs in our community.

The program covers topics such as effective grief counseling, suicide prevention and assessment, effective marriage counseling, and effective techniques for working with children.

Francis-Cotton, who also co-developed the Grief Counseling curriculum for the University of West Indies BSC in Social Work program, recognizes the significance of providing practical and evidenced-based tools for counselors to effectively help their clients to heal.

Therefore, as part of the GHBU St. Maarten Campus curriculum, students learn the fundamentals of Emotional Freedom Techniques in counseling, which taps into the body’s energy system.

This semester starts on September 4th, 2023 and runs until December 15th, 2023. The program is available to local, regional and international registrants due to its live digital delivery. The registration deadline has been extended to September 4th, 2023.

EFT Expert Dawson Church, PhD, noted that a recently published study finds that EFT is effective for suicide prevention. It analyzed people aged 18 - 40 with recent suicidal thoughts. After being instructed in EFT they tapped on their issues for 21 days.

The scores of all participants dropped to 0 on the suicide assessments used! The authors concluded that “EFT not only proved to be effective on suicidal ideation, but it also provided participants with necessary insight, created and enhanced self-love and made them self-aware and efficient in handling their emotions” (Patel & Pandey, 2021).

Dr. Francis Cotton concurs with this finding as through her counseling practice, she successfully utilizes EFT to help prevent suicide of clients with suicidal ideation. With September recognized internationally as Suicide Prevention Month, Francis Cotton extends her support and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those whom we have lost through death by suicide.

She prays that through this course more people will learn the tools necessary to better help family, loved ones and associates handle their emotional pain.

To enroll in the program or for more information, contact Dr. N. Erna Mae Francis Cotton at 1-721-524-8731 or email dr.nfranciscotton@gmail.com