Deadly Shooting Claims the Life of G.E. Suspect turns himself in to Police | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - At approximately 04:00 AM on November 11, 2023, the Central Police Dispatch of Sint Maarten Police Force received several calls regarding a shooting incident near one of the well-known nightclubs on the Simpson Bay strip. In response, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim laying on the side of the road next to a vehicle who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. The area was promptly cordoned off, and forensic personnel began securing and collecting evidence at the scene. Various items of evidential significance were found and confiscated for further examination.

The victim has been identified as G.E., and his body has been confiscated to facilitate ongoing investigations. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under intense scrutiny.

Subsequently, at approximately 09:30 AM, a male individual with the initials "D.S.G." presented himself at the police station, claiming involvement in the earlier shooting on Simpson Bay Road. The individual was immediately arrested, and detectives are currently in the process of obtaining a statement to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The cooperation of the public during this ongoing investigation is greatly appreciated, and we encourage individuals who witness this incident or you know did who knows what took place on that day, please call the police station on +17215422222 ext. 208/214 or the tip line at 9300 if you wish to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.