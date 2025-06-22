Deceased Male Discovered in Middle Region Residence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MIDDLE REGION) - Just after 12:00 AM on Sunday, June 22, 2025, Central Dispatch received a report of a male found deceased in his home on Middle Region Road. Several police officers were dispatched to the location.

According to the initial information, the individual had not been seen for over 24 hours. Medical personnel, including a doctor and paramedics, were present at the scene.

The cause of death remains unclear at this time. Detectives are currently at the location conducting further investigations.

No additional details will be released at this stage.