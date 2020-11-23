DECEMBER INCOME & UNEMPLOYMENT SUPPORT DEADLINE IS DEC. 5 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Ministry of Finance would like to remind you to apply to the Income Support for Sole Proprietors, Vendor License Holders, Bus and Independent Taxi and Tour Drivers and COVID-19 Unemployment Support. Both programs disburse ANG. 1,150 per month to approved individuals. In order to receive continued financial assistance, applicants must send in a support request monthly through the online portal each month.

If you are applying for Income Support for the first time, you will need to create an online account. To do this, applicants must:

Complete the Income Support Application Form.

Upload a copy of a valid Sint Maarten issued ID or Dutch passport (expired no longer than six (6) months).

Upload a copy of a valid copy of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry registration, this is only required from sole proprietors (excerpt cannot be older than 6 months);

Upload a copy of a valid (or not expired longer than 6 months as of the date application) vending permit (of any kind), bus or taxi license

Upload a copy of the 2019 Income Tax Return, stamped by the Tax Inspectorate.

If you are applying for Unemployment Support for the first time, you will need to create an online account. To do this, applicants must:

Complete the COVID-19 Unemployment Support Application Online Form;

Upload a copy of a valid Sint Maarten issued ID or Dutch passport (expired no longer than six (6) months).

Upload a Letter of Termination or Dismissal (on Company letterhead with authorized signature and Company Stamp);

Upload a copy of the applicant’s last pay slip (from a payroll system with the Company’s name clearly visible)

Applicants with existing online accounts should log in to their portal and choose the month they wish to receive support for. Applicants should receive a confirmation e-mail indicating that their request was successfully submitted.

All information and updates can be found on the official SSRP website. The SSRP website can be accessed at www.ssrp.sx. Please note that the deadline for December will be on Saturday December 5th, 2020.