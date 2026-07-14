Defending Champions Lead the Next Generation as Registration Opens for the 47th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Notice of Race for the 47th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is now live on Yacht Scoring, and registration is officially open for sailors eager to secure their place in the Caribbean’s biggest and most exciting sailing event: March 4-7, 2027.

Leading the charge are the defending 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta champions, More Zessin’, the first team to register for the 2027 edition. Their early commitment sets the tone for a regatta that celebrates not only world-class competition, but also the family legacies and generations of sailors that continue to shape St. Maarten’s rich maritime heritage.

Representing St. Maarten, the J/105 More Zessin’ captured the Overall Winner title in 2026, a remarkable achievement in a fleet of more than 100 boats and sailors representing over 35 nations. The victory was a source of immense local pride, demonstrating that a dedicated local keelboat team could rise to the top against an international field of seasoned competitors.

The win also marked a passing of the torch. Owner/tactician Ryan Hope Ross led the team to victory while continuing a family sailing legacy established by his father and helmsman, Ian Hope Ross. As Ryan takes the helm for the next generation, More Zessin’ returns to defend its title and inspire a new wave of local competitors.

“Having a local team win the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is always special,” said Cary Byerley, Regatta Chair. “Our island has a deep sailing heritage, and seeing that legacy continue through the next generation of sailors is exactly what makes this event so meaningful.”

The second registration tells another story of generations on the water.

Returning for 2027 is Anomaly, one of the high-performance Diam 24 trimarans that helped create one of the most exciting one-design classes at the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Regatta. Eleven Diam 24s lined up on the start line last year, delivering close racing and spectacular action throughout the event.

Among the standout storylines was a friendly family rivalry. Aboard Anomaly, crew member Joris Vanden Eynde found himself racing not only against fellow competitors, but also against his 11-year-old son, Axel, who was competing on the Buzz Race Team.

The father-son battle intensified during Saturday’s Grand Case Beach Stadium Race Day. In the penultimate race, Axel and the Buzz Race Team finished just behind Anomaly, securing third place while Joris' team Anomaly took second. On the final race of the regatta, however, Buzz Race Team nailed a podium position for that race, while Anomaly slipped back through the fleet.

Don't call it an anomaly – Axel and the Buzz Race Team proved they were serious contenders. With both teams expected to return, the stage may be set for an exciting father-son rematch in 2027.

Helming for team Anomaly was Jolyon Ferron, son of one of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta founders, Robbie Ferron, and current Regatta Chair, Cary Byerley. Coming from a family legacy of Caribbean sailors, Jolyon has set a high bar for the next generation of racers, after managing his own successful Melges 24 campaign and now breaking into the Diam 24 class.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has long been known as a place where generations come together both on and off the water. From junior sailors competing alongside seasoned veterans to families traveling together to race and celebrate, the event continues to embody its famous slogan: “Serious Fun!”

Off the water, the Regatta Village at Princess Port de Plaisance welcomes competitors, visitors, and the local community each evening. Open to the public with free entry, the village features family-friendly programming from 4:00 PM onwards, live entertainment, and a vibrant food court showcasing the diverse flavors of St. Maarten and St. Martin before the evening concerts begin.

As registration opens for the 47th edition, sailors from around the world are invited to join the next chapter of Caribbean sailing history. The 47th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will take place March 4-7, 2027.

More Zessin' kept a great pace amongst a competitive fleet at the 2026 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta © Laurens Morel

The Saturday Grand Case Beach Stadium race event presented by Saint Martin Tourism celebrated another successful year of high-performance racing right along one of the island's most beautiful beaches. © Volano Media

From face painting to an international food court, there's plenty of family-friendly activities happening every evening at the Princess Port de Plaisance Regatta Village © Digital Island