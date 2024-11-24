DEJONG Opens its Doors, Championing Legal Advocacy and Community Progress on St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The opening of DEJONG on Front Street on November 21st marked a significant milestone for St. Maarten’s legal sector. Founded by Gerald Simmons – de Jong, the firm aims to reaffirm the legal profession’s essential role in fostering fairness, justice, and societal growth.

During the opening ceremony, Simmons – de Jong emphasized the profession’s responsibility to act as a moral compass for the community. “In smaller communities, it’s troubling when legal advisers avoid taking responsibility or fail to take a stand,” he said. “Inflexibility and fear hinder progress. Our goal is to provide thoughtful, people-centered legal guidance that supports the community and ensures the legal profession drives positive change.”

The launch event celebrated DEJONG’s dedication to community engagement and collaboration. A festive ribbon-cutting ceremony was preceded by performances from the NIA Youth Orchestra, Ms. Audrey Wever, and Mr. Juan Rengel. The Praise Team of the New Testament Baptist Church delivered a heartfelt rendition of “You’ve Been Good to Me,” and Dr. Nolan Nanton, pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church, led a prayer and offered a blessing for the firm.

The keynote speaker, Gertjan Wouters, Vice-President of the Joint Court of Justice, highlighted the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in modern legal practice. “Conflicts are inevitable—whether in business, family, or international matters. ADR provides faster, more cost-effective solutions than traditional litigation, making it an invaluable tool for resolving disputes,” Wouters noted.

The firm’s partners also shared their insights and aspirations during the ceremony. Ms. Safira Ibrahim, Partner at DEJONG, spoke about the team’s collective expertise and dedication to inclusivity. “DEJONG represents all layers of society, with each team member bringing specialized knowledge in areas like criminal, civil, corporate, and administrative law. This makes us a truly full-service firm,” Ibrahim remarked. She also expressed gratitude for her partnership with Simmons – de Jong, describing their professional and personal connection as instrumental in the firm’s vision.

Managing Partner Ms. Valya Pantophlet highlighted the firm’s commitment to addressing critical community needs, particularly succession land issues in St. Maarten, Statia, and Saba. “DEJONG’s emphasis on amicable dispute resolution aligns perfectly with my beliefs. This focus is at the heart of why I chose to partner with Mr. Simmons – de Jong in this venture,” she shared.

Business Consultant Angeline Laurence praised the firm’s vision and dedication. “This office is more than just a workspace. It embodies fairness, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. It’s a place where challenges are met with resolve, and clients can trust they will be supported and represented with integrity,” Laurence said.

About DEJONG Law Offices

DEJONG Law Offices is committed to providing innovative, ethical and community-oriented legal solutions. Located at Front Street 28a in Philipsburg, the firm specializes in commercial, civil, corporate, criminal and administrative law. As a full-service law firm, DEJONG aims to be a trusted legal partner for individuals, businesses, and organizations across the Windward Islands St. Maarten, St. Eustatius, and Saba.