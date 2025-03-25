Delegation Assesses Progress on Police Holding Cell Repairs in Philipsburg | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With urgent upgrades underway to bring the Philipsburg police holding cells in line with international standards, a high-level delegation has toured the facility to assess progress.

The delegation, led by Minister of Justice, Natalie Tackling accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, included Chief of Police Carl John, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) Claret Connor, and representatives from Independent Consulting Engineers.

The repairs are focused on ensuring detainees are held in humane conditions, in compliance with international human rights standards and national justice reform efforts. They also enhance detention capacity and improve working conditions for justice workers.

The NRPB, working on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, is tasked with improving the conditions of the holding cells at the Philipsburg Police Station. Repairs addressing plumbing, lighting, and ventilation have thus far restored much-needed functionality to the facility, allowing it to safely accommodate detainees.

Funded by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) in the Netherlands, the project addresses recommendations from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT). To ensure detainees are housed in facilities that meet acceptable standards, the NRPB and the Ministry of Justice prioritized and expedited this phase of the project.

Emergency interventions began in December 2024 with the development of a work plan by Independent Consulting Engineers. Initial works, costing close to USD 30,000, began in mid-January 2025.

To address concerns raised by CPT, new mattresses have also been delivered. Additional efforts to improve ventilation and address other concerns are underway. Furthermore, a full roof repair is being planned to prevent further deterioration ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.

As the project progressed, a broader technical assessment revealed that the holding cell wing shares infrastructure with other parts of the Philipsburg Police Station. To ensure upgrades remain functional, engineers recommended improvements to the shared infrastructure.

A tender for the next phase is being prepared to address these expanded needs. Further consultations with the Ministry of BZK will determine the final scope, priorities, and funding required.

With these upgrades, the Government of Sint Maarten is taking concrete steps to also modernize detention facilities besides the new prison in Point Blanche, ensuring they remain safe, functional, and aligned with international best practices for years to come.

The holding cell repair project is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and funded by Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations in the Netherlands.