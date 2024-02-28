Demand Urgent Response from Prime Minister Regarding TELEM N.V. Restructuring | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Unions WICSU-PSU and SMCU, representing the workers at TELEM N.V., have jointly sent a unified letter to the Prime Minister, Silveria Jacob’s as the main shareholder representative of the Government-owned company.

The initial email, sent by WICSU-PSU on February 6, 2024, and officially registered on February 9, 2024, at the Department of General Affairs, requested clarity on the position of the Council of Ministers regarding the restructuring and its potential economic impact on the country. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding provisions for the unemployed workforce, given the absence of an unemployment fund. However, to date, there has been no response or acknowledgment of receipt from the Prime Minister's office.

In a further effort to engage with the government, both unions sent urgent meeting requests to the Prime Minister on February 22 and 26, 2024. These letters were also officially registered with the Department of General Affairs. Regrettably, no acknowledgment or response has been received from the Prime Minister or her office.

This lack of communication is deeply disrespectful to the workers of TELEM, who are facing uncertainty and potential job loss through no fault of their own.

It is particularly concerning that while management was called to a Council of Ministers meeting, the concerns of the employees remain unaddressed. The unions believe that in situations of restructuring, the entire company, including top management, should be subject to scrutiny and potential adjustments. It is unjust that only non-"C" category employees are feeling the repercussions of the restructuring, while top earners remain unaffected.

The unions are now publicly reaching out to the Prime Minister to urge a conversation with workers' representatives to address the mass layoff of 52 persons. Questions regarding the consideration of the economy and the thoroughness of the decision-making process have been raised, highlighting significant flaws in the current restructuring plans.

In conclusion, the unions demand immediate attention and assurance from the Prime Minister regarding the future of TELEM N.V. and the well-being of its employees. The lack of empathy and responsiveness exhibited by the Prime Minister's office is unacceptable, and urgent action is needed to address the concerns raised by the workers' representatives.