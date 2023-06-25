Democratic Party announces new raffle date for its car raffle | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Over the weekend the Democratic Party (DP) released a statement, announcing that its car raffle, which was scheduled to be drawn on June 30th will now be drawn in the month of November, on or close to St. Maarten Day celebrations on the 11th of November.

DP Leader Sarah Wescot-Williams encouraged everyone who already purchased tickets to hold on to their tickets. “The drawing will of course include all tickets, so this might be the time for those who purchased already to make sure your ticket is securely kept until November”, the DP Leader added.

Several activities that include promoting the car raffle will be held in the coming months, so persons should follow the DP on social media to stay informed.

“We have not yet decided whether there will be a special sale of raffle tickets like we had in February, but in any case, you can start to look out for pop-up sale points at different locations,” DP Party President Achken Roberto Richardson added in the release.

As to the more immediate plans of the party, DP Leader Wescot alluded to informative sessions for party members who desire deeper insight into the workings of government.

“For me, political education and insight are paramount. All wanting to enter the political arena and even some already in this arena, should seize every opportunity to equip themselves with the power of knowledge”.

“In this context, the invitation by the Integrity Chamber to explain its role and function in our governmental system, has been accepted by us as a kickoff to other educational sessions and trainings planned for early August.”

The Integrity Chamber’s presentation will be held this coming Tuesday, June 27th, under the Party’s motto Be Informed & Involved, Speak Facts…INTEGRITY MATTERS.