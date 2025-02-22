Denzel Richardson Takes Next Step Toward Baseball’s Highest Stage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten’s very own baseball star, Denzel Richardson, is making waves once again as he continues his journey toward the highest levels of professional baseball. Fresh off an outstanding performance at the 2024 WBSC Premier12 tournament, Richardson has now secured an invitation to spring training with Sultanes de Monterrey in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), one of the most competitive leagues outside Major League Baseball (MLB) and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

Richardson, who represented Team Kingdom of the Netherlands at the Premier12, stood out among the elite international competition. Facing some of the best players in the world, he delivered an impressive .400 batting average, hitting two home runs and three doubles while leading his team in slugging percentage. Despite Team Netherlands’ early exit from the tournament, Richardson’s exceptional performance caught the attention of scouts and professional organizations.

His latest opportunity with Sultanes de Monterrey presents a crucial moment in his career. The club has officially invited Richardson to participate in its spring training, beginning March 1, 2025. This invitation, while non-remunerated, offers him a platform to showcase his skills and compete for a professional contract. Should he meet the organization’s high-performance standards, he could earn a spot on the roster and take a significant step closer to signing with an MLB team or securing a contract in other top-tier leagues.

As he embarks on this two-month journey of training and preparation, Richardson is actively seeking sponsorship support to help him continue his path toward professional baseball. This opportunity is more than just a personal milestone—it’s a testament to perseverance, passion, and the belief that with hard work, anything is possible.

“Sports has so much to offer, and it has taught me a lot. I am humbled and grateful for the path it has guided me on. I look forward to succeeding in this journey not only for myself but also to making St. Maarten proud and being in a position to give back," Richardson shared.

Every bit of support makes a difference, not just in helping Richardson chase his dream, but in showing young athletes in St. Maarten that they, too, can rise beyond challenges and reach new heights.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Denzel Richardson, denzelrich.rox@gmail.com | +31 6 1125 1126

Naomi Korstanje, President, Sint Maarten Sports Federation

president@sxmsportsfederation.org | +1721-524-1241