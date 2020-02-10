Department of Economic Licenses holds Info Session with CPOs and Police Cadets | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Representatives of the Department of Economic Licenses held an informative session with the Community Police Officers (CPOs) and young cadets of the Sint Maarten Police force on Friday January 31, 2020.

The session was related to licensing policies and procedures, opening hours regulations and dealing with infractions encountered within the business community and within public transportation, the police announced in a statement on Monday.

The departments vowed to explore avenues towards achieving closer cooperation between the KPSM (Sint Maarten Police Force) and the Ministry of TEATT (Tourism and Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications), to operate more effectively and efficiently in carrying out their parallel tasks.

Present from the Department of Economic Licenses was Valya Pantophlet, Justine Webster, Julia Solognier and Jacqueline Peterson. The police were represented by CPOs Steven Carty and Arcella Leonard. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29687:department-of-economic-licenses-holds-info-session-with-cpos-and-police-cadets&Itemid=451