Deprivation case in ‘Ruby’ investigation starts | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Court of First Instance of Sint Maarten on Wednesday heard two proceedings for the deprivation of illegally obtained benefits related to the “Ruby” investigation.

The claims were filed by the Central Team (CT) of the Attorney General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba as a follow-up to Ruby. The claims relate to the deprivation of assets obtained through the commission of criminal offences by two individuals. Both individuals were convicted on appeal in Ruby at the end of 2023 for, among other things, corruption.

Investigation Ruby focused, among other things, on official corruption surrounding the tendering of management contracts of the waste dump on Sint Maarten. Alleged mismanagement of the landfill may have resulted in health risks to St Maarten society.

The prosecution asked the court to set the illegally obtained benefit to be deprived at NAf 255,441 and NAf 219,734 respectively. It was also asked to order both convicts to pay this amount.

The Court of First Instance will close its investigation on 26 February 2025. At this moment it is unclear when the Court of First Instance will deliver its judgment.