Dept. of Culture extends its deepest condolences to Cultural Icon Ruby Bute | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Culture extends its deepest condolences to the community of St. Martin, friends, and family of the late Cultural Icon Grand Dame Ruby Bute. Ms. Ruby Bute will surely be missed by all in the Cultural Creative Industry locally and internationally.

Ruby Bute was born on Aruba of St. Maarten parents, and she was raised in an area called the Village which was home to settlers who worked at the Lago oil refinery. In the early 1970’s, Ruby moved to St. Maarten, her parents’ homeland. Self-taught, Ruby has painted since the age of 6 but it was not until the age of 40, she had her first one-woman show in 1983, it was the first one woman show on the island of St. Maarten. She also became the first woman in St. Martin to publish a book of poetry, 'Golden Voices of S’Maatin' in 1989, published by House of Nehesi Publishers. The book is a moving tribute to the rich and long oral tradition of St. Martin and the Caribbean islands, a tradition that permeates the identity of its people and shapes everything.

Ruby Bute has earned a reputation, above all for her warm chronicling of island life. A self-trained and highly successful artist as well as a well-loved teacher, she spends time painting in her studio and running her gallery, the 'Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery', situated at her home in Friars Bay and home to one of the islands oldest, ancient Silk-Cotton trees. The gallery was opened in 2009 and has welcomed many visitors. It houses a permanent exhibition of Ruby’s artwork and fine art prints and also the artwork of several local artists. - (excerpt taken from rubybute.com)

Clara Reyes, the Department Head of Culture, also shares her special tribute to Ms. Ruby Bute, “Mama Bute” has touched many lives from the young pupils that sat at her feet as she taught during her tenure as a visual arts instructor at the John Larmonie Center, to her studio in South Reward and to her home in Friars Bay. Her home in Friars Bay, surrounded by a stretch of ancient silk cotton trees that stand like sentinels whispering melodies in her ears and bringing to her reach many visitors young and old that covered generations from different realms, far and wide. The visitors came by the droves in tour busses, in motorcades with visiting heads of states all seeking an audience with the Grand Dame of Culture on St. Martin.

Ruby Bute was able to put together a considerable body of work that has chronicled not only her life story but also the unfolding story of Sweet S’Maatin land. Her immense contribution is a comprehensive sweep across the lifespan of St. Martin culture. Her broad range of expertise stretches into the arts of storytelling expressed through the various mediums of Visual Arts, Poetry, Music and Spoken Word which has created a legacy that has and will stand the test of time. Always embracing ways to expand her creative art experience Ms. Bute also graced the theatrical stage as an actress in many productions. Recently, we got to experience her love for patria and share in her patriotism through her unity flag song dedicated to the unity flag of St. Martin

As a painter Ruby Bute artistically framed beautiful images through her vision, captured on wooden window shutters, on canvas, on sketchpads, charcoal etchings, pastels, oils and acrylic paints all reflecting brilliant colors and textures capturing the life of Sweet S’Maatin. Her paintings captured it all, from the everyday life, to the fete, the bacchanal, the boisterous slamming of dominos on tables, wakes and even including late night drumming sessions under the silk cotton trees.

Affectionally called “Moeder”, she was also well known for having created illustrious imageries of Carnival, the historical string band musicians, “Tanny & the Boys” and poignant moments of “Mother and Child”. Miss Bute artistry adorns many a wall, be they in private homes or exalted walls of embassies and corridors of power.

Award winning, Royally decorated, most lauded and celebrated in still photographs that graced numerous a magazine covers, featured in newspaper articles, recorded in documentaries, as well as academic research projects, Ruby Bute’s life was a multifaceted living encyclopedia of stored experiences dense and textured through her revered artistry from which we are all able to revisit images of yesteryears.

Ruby Bute has been documenting and internalizing the St Martin story and her work will stand as a testimony to her enduring love to this island and her country of birth Aruba. In her recent autobiography, Ruby was able to create a “navel string” that runs like roots from parents and grandparents that stretches across the length and breadth of the Caribbean floor, celebrating the oceans and waters that connect us. There is no doubt that Ruby Bute, the artist, the mother aunt cousin this S’MAATIN woman was loved, respected, revered and honored by many, especially the people of Sweet S’Maatin Land.

On November 28th, 2024, from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm, a cultural colorful celebration entitled "A Love Letter to our Dear Ruby” will be held at the Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friars Bay celebrating the colorful memory of Lady Ruby Bute (Sunrise: January 13th, 1943 – Sunset: November 5th, 2024).

The Homegoing Service for Ms. Bute will be held on November 30th, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm at the Silk Cotton Grove Estate in Friars Bay. The family of Ruby Bute kindly asks that in lieu of flowers for her memorial service, donations be made to support the Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation. These contributions will help to carry on Ruby’s mission of sharing our cultural heritage with future generations.

Painting of Tanny & The Boys