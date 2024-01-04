Design & Build Concrete Hard Surfacing Road Program to Commence | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of VROMI has successfully concluded the extensive bidding process and signed contracts with the winning contractors who will spearhead the initiative for the Design & Build Concrete Hard Surfacing Program 2023-2024- Secondary Roads and Supplier of the Ready- Mix Concrete.

This initiative between the Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran and the Department of New Works aims to significantly enhance concrete side roads and secondary roads connected to the island’s main roads.

The 4.8 million guilders investment in the Design and Build Concrete Hard Surfacing Program 2023-2024 is a historical move by the government to improve Sint Maarten's infrastructure. These capital funds will not only result in smoother, more durable roads but will also stimulate economic growth by facilitating efficient transportation systems.

The Honorable Minister of VROMI, Egbert J. Doran, expressed his excitement about the collaboration on the Road Resurfacing Program, stating, “This is the first time that we are taking on such a major project, with the hard surfacing of secondary roads.

“This initiative came about two years ago when we realized that when we are impacted with bad weather, the rocks and debris naturally comes down from the side roads into the main roads and causes damage to our infrastructure, so we saw it important to address this issues by hard surfacing the secondary roads to decrease the damage after any form of weather, especially during the hurricane season.

“This project is cost efficient and serves the needs of the people who have the hassle sometimes reaching their homes during emergencies and/or under said weather conditions.”

The Secondary Roads include the following:

1 Ackee Tree DriH9:I45ve

2 Cockspur Tree Road

3 Fountain Tree Road

4 Guiro Road (Cay Bay Drainage)

5 Manjack Drive

6 Parallel Rd Rubber Tree Drive

7 Rubber Tree Drive

8 Sandbox Tree Road

9 Sea Island Cotton Road

10 Silk Tree Drive

11 Burlap Road (Cemetery Road)

12 Cassava Drive

13 Coco Plum Drive

14 Dollison’s Drive

15 Guavaberry Rd

16 Roses Road

17 Tania Road

18 Zagers gut Lane

19 Basseterre Road

20 Dominica Road

21 Ellis Drive & Bimini Road

22 Gibbs Drive

23 Lambert Drive

24 Andros Island Drive

25 Manzanillasteeg

26 Chincherry Drive

27 Chincherry Road

28 Dukes Drive

29 Goldfinch Road

30 Jumping Cholla Cactus Road

31 Pelican Drive

32 St. James Road

33 Star cactus Drive

34 Vine Cactus Drive

35 Orange Groove Road

36 Well Road

37 G Clement De Weever Road

38 Montevideo Road

39 Nazareth Road



The primary objectives of the program remain steadfast:

Improving Infrastructure: The Program is designed to elevate the infrastructure of our community. By implementing high-quality materials and advanced construction techniques, the initiative promises to deliver smoother and safer travel routes, directly impacting the daily lives of our residents. Enhancing Accessibility: The program focuses on addressing the resurfacing needs of crucial roads to improve accessibility for all members of the community. Maintaining roads in optimal condition will support economic activities and contribute to public safety. Ensuring Road Durability: The Ministry is committed to enhancing the durability of these roads, making them resistant to wear and tear. This approach ensures a longer lifespan for the roads and reduces long-term maintenance costs.

The Minister of VROMI expressed gratitude to all who made this initiative possible, including the Minister of Finance and his cabinet and the Ministry of VROMI. Congratulations were also extended to the companies who were awarded contracts.

He emphasized that the collaboration with multiple contractors aims not only to accelerate the project but also to distribute opportunities among different companies, enabling them to benefit from this historic and memorable endeavor. The Minister wishes resident’s success and enjoyment upon the completion of the new roads in the second quarter (April – June) of 2024.