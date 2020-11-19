Design Like a Boss with Canva Webinar this Sunday. Interactive Workshop for Entrepreneurs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Trending SXM, a local media, marketing and production company, is set to host a live virtual webinar this Sunday November 22nd at 6pm for business owners who wish to elevate their graphic design skills in Canva to create eye catching graphics for their business.

Canva is an online graphic design platform, used to create social media graphics, presentations, flyers, posters, documents, and other visual content. Used by millions around the world, it is the go-to tool for small businesses and has been dubbed the design tool for non-designers. It is very accessible for all as it has a free version available for anyone anywhere in the world to utilize.

“Holidays are right around the corner and taking the current economic situation into account, many business owners may not be able to outsource their graphic design work for their business. That’s where we come in! As marketers, our webinar aims to guide business owners through the Canva design tool so that they are able to produce professional, beautiful designs and guide them through the process of producing content that optimally represents their brand because you can turn out beautiful graphics but it may not be aligned with your brand,” explained the owners.

The webinar will take the form of a live interactive demonstration where the hosts will share their screen and demonstrate throughout the session so that attendees can comfortably follow along. Besides the actual webinar, attendees will also get the replay of the webinar and a Canva Cheat Sheet (business guide to Canva). The price of the webinar is $35 and if you wish to attend or get more information, email trendingsxm@gmail.com or call them at 554-3353.

Trending owners Janelle and Kimberly, both born and raised on St. Maarten, own and run Trending SXM. Both with a Marketing and Communications background, they started Trending SXM to deliver innovative and creative media, marketing and production services for companies locally and around the world.

“We describe what we do as just two creative marketers with even bigger personalities on a mission to help businesses elevate their marketing and get those sales. Every week, we go live for an hour on our social media pages giving business owners free tips and tricks on marketing. We dedicate our social media pages as a resource for business owners to keep up with global business/marketing trends,” stated Trending.

Services include marketing consultancy, marketing coaching for business owners, digital products (such as this webinar) and video production. Trending just wrapped up their first video production project entitled “Dare 2 Work” where they visited local businesses and actually worked as an employee at the establishments for the day and documented their experience.

For more information on Trending SXM, check out their Facebook or Instagram page, @trendingsxm.