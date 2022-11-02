Destination promoted at the New York International Travel Show | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The first annual New York International Travel Show was recently held in New York City where St. Maarten and St. Martin were present with a booth to promote the destination.

Other destinations present were Jamaica, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Anguilla, and St. Lucia amongst others. Representatives from the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, Gianira Arrindell as well as Claudia Arrindell were present, alongside Cyndi Miller the US Sales Representative for St. Maarten and St. Martin, Nancy Henderickx the Key Account Sales Manager US & Caribbean of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, and Deborah Traussi, Sales Representative of Grand Case Beach Club.

During the three-day event, trade professionals and consumers were able to attend informative seminars and conferences relating to the travel industry, as well as visit destinations exhibiting.

During the press conference, St. Maarten provided attending press with an update regarding the lifting of the Covid-19 travel entry requirement together with other relevant island updates.

As an incentive, daily raffles were held allowing visitors who entered to win various prizes that included gift certificates for hotel stays, restaurant meals, car rental and excursions, of which were sponsored by on island partners.

“Being present at the New York International Travel Show offered the destination the opportunity to be seen by vacation seekers, as well as provide additional information to those visiting the island either by air or cruise. Based on the feedback received by many who visited our booth, the island is very much known and loved. We will continue to attend travel shows in the United States with our partners to promote and stimulate travel to the island,” said Gianira Arrindell, Marketing Director at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

“There is a surge in travel with many destinations seeing year over year growth as the health situation stabilizes and border restrictions are loosening. Despite the surge in prices, due to pent-up demand, travelers are continuing to travel and plan for vacations. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the destination is seen and heard in a crowded marketplace where other destinations are vying for the same traveler,” Gianira Arrindell further stated.