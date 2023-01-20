Destination Welcomes 30,349 Pax & Crew on Tuesday. Arvia, a Symbol of Optimism makes Inaugural Port Call | SOULIGA NEWSDAY

Source: Soualiga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=47844:destination-welcomes-30,349-pax-crew-on-tuesday-arvia,-a-symbol-of-optimism-makes-inaugural-port-call&Itemid=450
Minister of VSA Ottley visits 103 years old Carmen Eleanore Hodge...
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Mrs. Carmen Eleanore Hodge -Carrington’s caregiver Ms. Erica Davis contacted the Ministry of VSA to inform of the remarkable woman...
Future development of the area between the cruise terminal and Philipsburg. PHILIPSBURG--Upgrading of the main roads, adding sidewalks, completion of Boardwalk Boulevard along Great Bay to connect Philipsburg directly to the harbour, expansion of tourist attractions near the port, including...
Spatial Development: Focus on cleaner and more diversified tourist destination...
Oceans at Divi Little Bay Announces the Opening of Mix At Oceans Rooftop Restaurant...
SINT MAARTEN/CHAPEL HILL, NC — Divi Resorts’ announces the opening of their rooftop bar, Mix at Oceans, located on the fifth floor of Oceans at...
Minister Doran Presents Spatial Planning Strategy to Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure, the Honorable Egbert Doran, presented to...
MP Gumbs Pleased with Prime Minister Response to Electoral Resolution Request
~ Requests Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee for Electoral Reform ~ PHILIPSBURG – Party for Progress Member of Parliament Melissa Gumbs expressed her satisfaction with the...
