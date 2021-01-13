Detectives investigating shooting incident. Victim with multiple gunshot wounds | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on the Blyden’s drive on Tuesday evening January 12th, 2021 around 09.30 pm, whereby a young man received gunshot wounds to his upper body, the police announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Detective and Forensics Departments were summoned to the Sint Maarten Medical Center after receiving information from the hospital personnel that a victim, with the initials J.S. who was brought by friends, seeking urgent medical care from a gunshot wound that he sustained in the ...