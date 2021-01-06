Developing Story: Fatal Motorbike Accident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Police made an announcement late this afternoon that emergency services are attending to an accident involving two motorbike riders on the A.J.C. Brouwers road. One of the riders has succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.
The accident is being investigated and additional information will be released by the Police. (KPSM)
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=35344:developing-story-fatal-motorbike-accident&Itemid=450
View comments
Hide comments