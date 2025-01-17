DFS next testing program is at Carrefour Market on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten (DFS) hereby would like to inform the general public that DFS will be having their next testing morning on Saturday January 18, 2025, at the “Carrefour Market” on Bush Road.

The DFS program for the general public consists of testing and providing information about Diabetes (glucose), cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI at “Carrefour Market.” DFS will do testing and provide information from 10.00 am till 12.00 noon.

The tests are free of charge for the public.

“We would like to encourage the general public to continue testing on a regular, because you might have Diabetes and don’t know.

“Diabetes and other chronic diseases are at epidemic proportions in the Caribbean and other chronic diseases are at epidemic proportions in the Caribbean and continue to be a threat to the economic development of the region.

“We want to keep warning the general public to keep monitoring your food intake and try to keep checking yourself.

“Our aim as Foundation is to continue giving the necessary support and care to prevent Diabetes and increasing awareness on its consequences to the general public of St. Maarten.

“Our foundation is looking for volunteers to help us with our aim with preventing diabetes, give support and care to persons with Diabetes and to increase more awareness about Diabetes and its consequences on St. Maarten.”

DFS can be reached by emailing diabetessxm@gmail.com