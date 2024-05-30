DFS next testing program is at Sunny Food Supermarket | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten (DFS) hereby would like to inform the general public that they will be having their next testing morning on Saturday June 1st, 2024, at the Sunny Food Supermarket at Illidge Road.

The DFS program is for the general public and consists of testing and providing information about Diabetes (glucose), cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI, and this will take place from 10.00 am till 12.00 noon.

DFS tests are free of charge for the general public.

DFS would like to encourage the general public to continue testing on a regular basis, because you might have diabetes and you don’t know.

Diabetes and other chronic diseases are of epidemic proportions in the Caribbean and continue to be a threat to the economic development of the region.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization) Global report on Diabetes, the number of people living with diabetes has almost quadrupled since 1980, with most living in developing countries.

Factors driving this dramatic rise include overweight and obesity. If we are to make headway in halting the rise in diabetes, we need to rethink our daily lives; to eat healthily, be physically active and avoid excessive weight gain said the DFS.

DFS wants to keep warning the general public to keep monitoring your food intake and try to keep checking yourself.

DFS aim as a foundation is to continue giving the necessary support and care to prevent diabetes and increasing awareness on its consequences.

DFS is looking for volunteers to help them with their aim to prevent diabetes, give support and care to persons with diabetes and to increase more awareness about its consequences on St. Maarten.

Please contact us at diabetessxm@gmail.com