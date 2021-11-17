Diabetes Mini Symposium Well Attended | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - World Diabetes Awareness Day is celebrated worldwide every year on November 14th, to commemorate the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, one of the discoverers of insulin. World Diabetes Day was launched in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the rapid rise of diabetes around the world, Rotary District 7020, Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle said in a media statement on Wednesday.

It is an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a public health issue and to share what needs to be done, collectively and individually, to improve the prevention, diagnosis, and management of diabetes.

This year’s theme is “Access to Diabetes Care”. With the theme in mind, the Diabetes Foundation of Sint Maarten in collaboration with Rotary District 7020, Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle and D- FOOT SXM organized a mini- symposium on Saturday November 13th, at the Belair Community Center.

The well attended mini symposium was open to all medical and healthcare professionals with an interest in the field of diabetes and diabetic foot disease. Various medical professionals addressed different topics such as “Dialysis and Diabetic Foot Problems”, “Living as an Amputee”, to name a few.

On Sunday November 14th, free evaluations of Diabetic Feet and free literature were provided at the Carrefour Supermarket on the Bush Road. Special thanks to all presenters.