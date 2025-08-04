Diaspora Database Launch Marks Special Meet & Greet with Minister Gumbs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – On Friday, August 1st, 2025, the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary hosted a Meet & Greet for the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Hon. Melissa D. Gumbs.

The event, which was opened by Minister Plenipotentiary, Hon. Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, also marked the official launch of the Cabinet’s Diaspora Database. This is an important initiative to strengthen connections with the Sint Maarten community abroad.

According to Minister Arrindell: “The database will provide a centralized space for Sint Maarten students and young professionals in the Netherlands to register, connect, and stay informed about initiatives, opportunities, and events that impact our community.”

Following the opening and the launch of the Diaspora Database, Minister Gumbs addressed the audience. She expressed her gratitude to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary for launching the database as she considers “It a valuable tool for the Government to stay connected with the community in the Netherlands.”

During the event Minister Gumbs shared her commitment to further improving educational facilities and development opportunities on Sint Maarten.

In addition, she emphasized that pursuing an education, anywhere in the world, is of great importance to Sint Maarten, “The knowledge gained can always be brought back and applied at home.”

With respect to the students starting their studies in September in the Netherlands, Minister Gumbs informed that the preparatory workshops this year were comprehensive.

Nevertheless, the Minister expressed her intention to further refine this process in the coming year, “Students should be made aware well in advance of the steps they can take to prepare for their stay in the Netherlands.”

Moreover, Minister Gumbs acknowledged the housing crisis in The Netherlands and the challenges students currently face. While there is currently a housing shortage in the Netherlands, she shared that her ministry is actively seeking solutions for Sint Maarten students together with the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, Kingdom partners and housing corporations.

The Meet & Greet concluded with a Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to engage informally with the Ministers and those present on the various topics discussed.