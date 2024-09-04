Dickenson represents country at “Educational Innovation: Teaching Practice and Quality Public Digital Learning” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On August 29, 2024, Ms. Sharleen Dickenson a young innovative, committed, and dedicated professional in education and teacher, who is presently spearheading educational innovation in the public schools represented St. Maarten at the third webinar, "Educational Innovation: Teaching Practice and Quality Public Digital Learning". The webinar was organized by the UNESCO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), SDG4 Regional Steering Committee Executive Secretariat.

The main objective of the webinar was for Latin America and the Caribbean countries to share their experiences in developing educational innovations, whether in teaching practices or digital learning. This dialogue among the countries aimed to create a shared learning space for the LAC region by presenting its successes and challenges.

Ms. Dickenson and all participants were guided by the following question: "From commitment to action": How is innovation integrated into teaching practices and digital learning in your country’s educational systems?

In her presentation, Ms. Dickenson discussed the iStep (Inspiring our Students with Technology in Education Project) project launched in Public Schools in 2016. She discussed the project’s goal which was to promote and support the integration of technology into the educational process on Sint Maarten

Ms. Dickenson mentioned the goal of Public Education is to reimagine the division by promoting the use of technology for HR processes, school administrative tasks, teachers’ tasks, and reporting students’ performance. She discussed the importance of integrating technology, online and blended learning in the classroom, implementing platforms to streamline personnel matters and systems to track and enhance students’ performance. Data-driven decision-making was mentioned as an important reason for transitioning and enhancing the use of technology in Public Education.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary General for UNESCO, praised Ms. Dickenson for delivering an excellent presentation. She shared an educational innovation example of teaching practice and quality public digital learning implemented in the public education schools of St. Maarten. As one of the few Caribbean islands that gave a presentation on the webinar, she presented a model that the other Latin American and Caribbean countries can implement in their countries.

Sharleen Dickenson giving here presentation during the third webinar, "Educational Innovation: Teaching Practice and Quality Public Digital Learning"