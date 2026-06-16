DIGITAL HEALTHCARE MILESTONE REACHED AS ALL LOCAL DOCTORS ADOPT NEW SYSTEM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Sint Maarten has reached a major milestone in the modernization of healthcare, with all general practitioners (GPs), on the Dutch side, now connected through a digital General Practitioner Information System (GPIS), implemented through the coordinated efforts of SZV Social & Health Insurances and the country’s healthcare partners.

The implementation marks an important advancement in SZV’s broader healthcare transformation agenda and represents a significant step toward more connected, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare delivery on Sint Maarten.

The GP Information System enables healthcare providers to securely register, manage, and exchange patient medical information digitally. The system improves access to important patient information, streamlines administrative processes, and strengthens collaboration between healthcare professionals across the healthcare chain.

One of the first major milestones already achieved through the system is the electronic reception of laboratory results directly within GP practices. Previously, laboratory results and patient updates often required additional manual follow-up or paper-based exchanges. Through the new digital system, healthcare providers can now access information faster and more securely, supporting more efficient patient care and follow-up.

For patients, the system contributes to safer and more coordinated healthcare experiences. For example, when a patient with chronic conditions requires follow-up care or visits another GP, the physician can more easily access relevant medical history, allergies, medication information, and previous results within the system. This supports faster and better-informed medical decisions and improves continuity of care for the patient.

For general practitioners, the system reduces manual administrative processes, improves patient record management, and supports more efficient communication and monitoring of patient care. The digitalization of information also creates better opportunities for long-term healthcare planning, chronic disease management, and data-driven healthcare delivery.

For SZV, the implementation represents an important technological achievement that supports the organization’s commitment to innovation, healthcare sustainability, and improving service delivery within the healthcare sector; placing Sint Maarten among the growing number of Caribbean countries modernizing primary healthcare through digital solutions. The digital infrastructure now established also lays the foundation for future healthcare modernization initiatives, including:

Electronic prescriptions (E-prescriptions) from GP practices directly to pharmacies.

Improved medication monitoring and controls.

Enhanced healthcare reporting and insights.

Better coordination within the healthcare chain.

Future integration with additional healthcare providers and digital healthcare services.

The next phase, the electronic transmission of prescriptions to pharmacies, is already underway and expected to become available in the near future.

Deputy Director of SZV Social & Health Insurances, Elton Felisie, highlighted the significance of the milestone:

“This milestone demonstrates the progress that can be achieved when healthcare providers and institutions work together toward a shared vision for the future of healthcare on Sint Maarten. Through continued investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, we are improving efficiency, strengthening continuity of care, and creating a stronger foundation for future healthcare innovations that will benefit patients, healthcare providers, and the country as a whole.”

President of the Windward Islands Medical Association (WIMA), Dr. Pedro Arrindell, also welcomed the development:

“The full implementation of the GP Information System across all GP practices is an important step forward for primary healthcare on Sint Maarten. Digital solutions like these support physicians in delivering more coordinated and efficient patient care while modernizing the way healthcare services are provided on the island.”

While the successful onboarding of all GP practices marks a significant accomplishment, SZV notes that continued investments will be made in support, training, optimization, and further development to ensure healthcare providers and patients fully benefit from the opportunities digital healthcare solutions provide.

The successful implementation of the GP Information System marks an important foundation for the next generation of digital healthcare services on Sint Maarten, supporting a future where healthcare is more connected, accessible, efficient, and patient-centered.