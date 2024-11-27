Dionne Warwick’s Iconic Caribbean Homecoming Gala Concert Dec.14 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Legendary artist Dionne Warwick, celebrated worldwide for her timeless music, will make a rare Caribbean appearance on Saturday, December 14, 2024, for a one-night-only Gala Concert at the Casino Royale Theater, Sint Maarten.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are on sale now at Van Dorp both locations, Adolphus Richardson, SOS Radio, and on the KBand app (IOS and Android), $150 per seat, $250 per seat for cocktail table seating of 4. For premium experiences, VIP Tables are offered at $5,000, including exclusive benefits such as prime seating, champagne, hors d’oeuvres.

This exclusive evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community impact. The Gala honors Warwick’s extraordinary career and highlights her connection to the Caribbean, while supporting the “Bridge to Bold” initiative. This is the first of many more events as such.

Supporting Education and the Arts

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the “Bridge to Bold” initiative, enhancing educational and cultural opportunities for Sint Maarten’s youth.

The funds will specifically support scholarships for the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts’ (CBA) participation in the annual summer program at Bowie State University (BSU), CBA student graduates to attend BSU, and a performing arts Masterclass open to students and parents.

These programs create vital pathways into the arts and mentorship opportunities for local talent.

An Elegant Evening with Dionne Warwick and Local Talent

Warwick will perform her classic hits in an intimate, elegant setting, making this event a true celebration of Caribbean culture and artistry. Students from Sint Maarten’s own Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts will also grace the stage, further showcasing the island’s budding talent and the value of cultural exchange.

“To have a legend like Dionne Warwick perform a benefit concert on our island is in itself a very special Christmas gift. I am very excited and grateful that she chose St. Maarten for this musical treat. I guess that’s what friends are for as Dionne Warwick is now a great friend of St. Maarten. Congratulations to all the organizers and looking forward to an unforgettable concert.” Says the Honorable Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

Don’t Miss This Iconic Gala Event!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Casino Royale Theater.

Join us for an evening of timeless music, inspiring performances, and community spirit. Let’s support our Youth. Be part of this historic event as we celebrate music, legacy, and the future of the arts in Sint Maarten!