DIRECT FLIGHT FROM QATAR AIRWAYS SHOWS DEMAND FOR ULTRA-LUXURY AIR SERVICE IN OUR REGION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – The ultra-luxury carrier Qatar Airways performed a “Spectacular landing” at the Princess Juliana International Airport on Friday, February 17, 2023. The long-haul carrier served a direct chartered private flight and is known to have the longest range of the A340-family.

The state-owned flag carrier airline of Qatar is Qatar Airways. The Airbus A340-500 is also a four-engine wide-body airliner with a maximum capacity of 375 passengers.

Director of Operations, Emile Levons – “The airline travels to over 150 destinations throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania, using a fleet of more than 200 aircraft. Qatar Airways is produced by the European manufacturer, Airbus S.A.S. headquartered at the Qatar Airways Tower in Doha.”

Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE N.V., Brian Mingo, “The private jets have increased to nearly 10,000 in 2022, showing signs that it is up from 7,000 annually. The direct flight from Qatar Airways presents the demand for ultra-luxury flights in our region.

“This is a niche market that the Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport is looking into with the necessary insights from our commercial team and stakeholders. Our award-winning airport provides service to twenty (20) commercial carriers and serves our private flight service through two (2) fixed-based operators, ExecuJet, and Arrindell Aviation by Signature.”