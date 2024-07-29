Disability Awareness Fair at SBC Guided Living a Resounding Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The Sister Basilia Center (SBC) Guided Living department, part of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), hosted a highly successful Disability Awareness Fair on Saturday, July 13th, from 12 PM to 6 PM at Guided Living in Hope Estate.

The event, organized in collaboration with the department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs, an executing department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (VSA), marked a significant celebration of Disability Awareness Day.

The ministry is going to continue exploring potential collaborations with Guided Living to enhance awareness and underscore the significance of inclusivity, particularly for diverse demographics, including individuals with disabilities.

The fair transformed the parking lot of SBC Guided Living into a vibrant hub of activity. Multiple vendors offered a variety of products, snacks, and drinks, ensuring attendees enjoyed a delightful array of choices. The festive atmosphere was enhanced by DJ Ricky spinning lively tunes, a bouncy castle for children, and numerous engaging games.

The community response to the event was overwhelmingly positive, with many attendees expressing their desire for the fair to be held at least twice a year. Clients' parents particularly appreciated the platform it provided, with one parent noting, “It feels like there is now a voice for persons with disabilities.”

The primary aim of the event was to foster greater awareness and collaboration between persons with disabilities and the wider community of Sint Maarten. By bringing people together in a fun and inclusive environment, the event highlighted the importance of understanding and supporting individuals with disabilities.

In the lead-up to the fair, a series of educational initiatives were undertaken to promote disability awareness. A radio jingle spread the word, and several lectures were delivered at local schools, including the Martin Luther King School, Marie Genevieve De Weever School, and MPC. These lectures aimed to educate children about disabilities and the experiences of those living with them, empowering the younger generation to become advocates for inclusivity and understanding.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated individuals and organizations who made this event possible. A special thank you goes to Dedicated Brothers for generously sponsoring a large tent and 50 chairs, and to Party with Karakter for providing the bouncy castle that delighted the children. We also wish to express our deep gratitude to the SBC Guided Living Team and the SBC Disability Committee for their exceptional dedication and effort in organizing the event.

We are also grateful to the following vendors for their invaluable contributions: Mystique Universal Cakes, Island Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Natural Touch, Recycle Art SXM, K'Labie Design, Shene Creatives, Afrodita, Tasty Treasure, Shef K, and Unicorn Flavored Popcorn. Your participation and support added a special touch to the fair, making it a memorable and enjoyable experience for all.

The success of the Disability Awareness Fair reflects the dedication and hard work of the WYCCF, the Government of Sint Maarten, and the supportive community. The event not only provided a day of enjoyment, but also paved the way for ongoing conversations and actions towards a more inclusive society.

For more information about the Sister Basilia Center and upcoming events, please check out the WYCCF Facebook page wyccfsxm or visit the website: wyccf.org

Let's continue to spread awareness and support for persons with disabilities in our community. Together, we can make a difference.