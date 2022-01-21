Disciplinary Action Against Former Ennia Auditors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - Today, Friday, January 21, 2022, the Auditor’s Office in Zwolle rendered its decision in the disciplinary proceedings instituted by the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), also on behalf of Ennia, against two of Ennia’s former auditors.

The Auditor's Office ruled that the auditors had acted in violation of the fundamental principles of professionalism and due diligence on several counts. As a disciplinary action, the Auditor's Office has ordered that both auditors be temporarily removed from the register.