Dismantling underway at the airport of electrical and plumbing on level 2 of terminal building | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - General Contractor of the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project, Ballast Nedam International Projects, has jumped started with the Mechanical and Architectural dismantling process at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), early January.

The dismantling works include mechanical, electrical, and plumbing on level 2 of the facility, which initially served as the former corporate offices.

As this comes after the damages to the Terminal following the aftermath of the catastrophic hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017, it is noteworthy to also announce that the Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is on schedule for completion in 2023.