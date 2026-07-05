Disney Cruise to expand St. Maarten presence following Disney Destiny’s inaugural call | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Disney Destiny's inaugural call to St. Maarten on July 1 ushered in a significant expansion of Disney Cruise Line's presence on the island, marking the first of three scheduled Disney visits in 2026, with approximately 14 calls expected in 2027 and further growth anticipated in 2028, according to Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten.

Speaking during the inaugural visit onboard the ship, Minister Heyliger-Marten described the occasion as an important milestone in the growing partnership between Disney Cruise Line and St. Maarten.

"This year, Disney Cruise Line is scheduled to make two calls to St. Maarten. In 2027, that number is expected to grow to approximately 14 calls, and by 2028, we intend to work closely with Port St. Maarten to further expand Disney's presence on our shores," the Minister said.

She noted that Disney Cruise Line's ongoing fleet expansion presents a strategic opportunity for St. Maarten to strengthen its position within the company's Caribbean itineraries.

"With Disney Cruise Line currently developing five additional ships, we see tremendous opportunities for continued growth. As their fleet expands, we are committed to positioning St. Maarten as a premier cruise destination, increasing the number of Disney calls to our island."

The Minister said that the anticipated increase in Disney Cruise Line visits represents more than additional ship calls. It reflects growing confidence in St. Maarten's tourism product and its ability to deliver memorable visitor experiences while creating tangible economic opportunities for the destination.

Each Disney call brings thousands of visitors to the island, generating business for taxi operators, tour companies, restaurants, retailers, attractions and other tourism-related enterprises. The increased calls will also enhance St. Maarten's visibility among families and repeat cruise travelers, strengthening the island's reputation as a premier Caribbean destination and supporting jobs and economic activity throughout the tourism sector.

Minister Heyliger-Marten also commended Port St. Maarten for its continued efforts to strengthen the island's cruise sector through strategic partnerships and route development, noting that its collaboration with cruise lines has been instrumental in creating new opportunities for St. Maarten's tourism industry and the wider economy.

"Port St. Maarten continues to play a critical role in expanding our cruise product and attracting world-class cruise partners such as Disney Cruise Line. This growth is the result of sustained collaboration and a shared commitment to positioning St. Maarten as a premier Caribbean destination," she said.

The Minister said that as cruise tourism continues to grow, equal attention must be given to ensuring a positive experience for both visitors and residents.

"As we welcome more cruise visitors to our shores, we must continue investing in the overall destination experience. That means working together to improve traffic flow, strengthen transportation and visitor services, and ensure our infrastructure keeps pace with growth. Sustainable growth is about creating an experience that benefits our visitors while enhancing the quality of life for our residents."

"Our vision is clear: to build an even stronger partnership with one of the world's most recognized cruise brands while ensuring that St. Maarten remains a top destination of choice for Disney Cruise Line for many years to come. By growing responsibly and collaboratively, we can maximize the benefits of cruise tourism for our people, our businesses and our economy."

The Ministry of TEATT will continue working closely with Port St. Maarten, Disney Cruise Line and other stakeholders to strengthen the destination's position in the cruise industry, enhance the visitor experience and maximize the long-term economic benefits of cruise tourism for St. Maarten.