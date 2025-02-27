Divico Distributors & Xtratight Entertainment Present: Headliners – Roots & Riddims | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Reggae is more than music—it’s a movement, a force, a heartbeat. On Sunday, April 27, the Jocelyn Arrindell Festival Village will pulsate with the raw energy of Headliners: Roots & Riddims, a night dedicated to Love, Peace, and Unity. This isn’t just another concert—it’s a homecoming for real reggae, where roots run deep, and riddims reign supreme!

Presented by Divico Distributors and Xtratight Entertainment, this electrifying experience is bringing reggae back to its roots. As Mr. Betraux "Rude" Fleming boldly proclaims, #ReggaeCyanDead—not as long as there is life, because reggae comes from the soul!

Forget opening acts—this is a night where every performer is a headliner! Get ready for a legendary showcase featuring Caribbean icons: Christopher Martin, Tanya Stephens, Richie Spice and Tanto Metro & Devonte. With the decks controlled by the dynamic sounds of CD Rankin, DJ Outkast, and Deejay Blaze, and St. Maarten’s own Royalty representing the local scene, this night is set to be nothing short of iconic. The one and only Uncle Shadz will be your host for this reggae resurrection!

Doors open at 7 PM, show starts at 8 PM—so come early, come ready, and come IRIE! Early Bird tickets ($40) are available at: Aleeze Box Office, Levi’s Marigot, Adolphus Office Supplies and Domino’s Bush Road and Cole Bay.

We are setting the tone with a special pre-event: The Brunch “Reggae Edition” on Sunday, March 23, at Aleeze from 11 AM to 4 PM (brunch until 2 PM) that includes Unlimited Mimosas and tickets valued at $65 can be bought by Aleeze Box Office or contact us via +1721 524 9872.

For Divico and its Director, Mr. Sunny Khatnani, reggae is a cultural movement, not just a genre. Partnering with Mr. Rude, an expert in reggae’s essence, ensures authenticity and longevity.

“This event is just the beginning,” says Mr. Rude. “We’re bringing reggae back to the forefront, where every artist is a headliner, and no one is left behind!” This is more than a show—it’s a statement. It’s a celebration. It’s the revival of reggae’s true essence! Don’t miss this epic night of pure, unfiltered vibes! We’re setting sail on this reggae journey early! Catch our first pop-up event at the Heineken Regatta Village from March 7-9, 2025.

Follow @Xtratight and @DivicoCashCarry for updates, and let’s keep reggae alive! #ReggaeCyanDead

Tanya Stephens

Richie Spice

Christopher Martin