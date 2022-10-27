DOLLAR/THRIFTY EXCELS IN CUSTOMER SERVICE ACADEMY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Gittens Consultancy Group (GCG), formerly Training Professionals International Firm, (TPI) concluded the “The Academy of Customer Service Excellence Standards," for Dollar/Thrifty SXM on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Dollar/Thrifty has maintained that momentum of developing their valued employees, by enrolling their team of car rental professionals in the, “The Academy of Customer Service Excellence Standards."

The academy was customized for Dollar/Thrifty and was based on clear course objectives that focused on: "The Principles to Increase Service Excellence," "How to surpass Customer Expectations." "How to engage customers and build long term relationships," "How to introduce products and services effectively to enhance sales," "How to embrace diverse clients and ensure service exceeds traditional expectations," all of the participants successfully completed the academy and received a globally accredited certificate.

The participants were assessed throughout the academy and were required to indicate how they applied their new skills in their day-to-day performance. This is a crucial part of the Academy because it plays integral roles.

It allows the organization to identify their ROI, return on investment tangibly and employees recognize their personal growth and development, by completing the assessment and begin holding themselves personally accountable for their work behaviors, actions and responsibility to the organization and customers.

Their commitment in developing their staff, indicates that they recognize the value of Human Capital, they unequivocally understand that if staff are "not" challenged, coached, developed, engaged and appreciated they will not excel in their positions, surpass customer expectations and secure repeat customers. The key is to elevate the minds of your teams and they will directly embrace a culture of synergy and foster organizational advancement because they feel appreciated and equipped to WIN.

Jag Persaud, General Manager stated:

Customer service training is a must for any successful business, since a customer is the most important visitor to any business!

He or she is not dependent on us, we are dependent on him/her. The customer is the Boss!

As far as he/she is concerned you are the company. This is not a burden but the core of your job. You hold in your hands the power to keep customers returning to the Business!

Marvin Sukhram, Fleet & Reservations Manager elaborated and stated:

Excellent customer service is the number one job in any company! It is the personality of the company and the reason customers come back. Without customers there is no company!

For more information, please contact GCG @ 721-526-2052.