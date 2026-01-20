DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST AND FIREARM CONFISCATION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) responded to a domestic violence incident in Belvedere on Monday evening, January 19, 2026, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the Belvedere area following reports of an active physical altercation between a couple. Upon arrival, officers encountered an ongoing fight between a male and female suspect, both residents of the location.

In accordance with domestic violence protocol, both individuals were immediately arrested and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for processing.

During the investigation, officers received credible information that the male suspect, identified by the initials G.I., was allegedly in possession of a firearm and had reportedly used the weapon to threaten other individuals.

Based on this information, KPSM detectives obtained authorization and conducted and search of the suspect's residence. During the search, officers discovered and confiscated what appeared to be a rifle.

Following interrogation, the female suspect, identified by the initials R.M., was released from custody. The male suspect remains in detention pending further investigation into charges related to domestic violence, illegal firearm possession.

KPSM takes domestic violence and illegal weapons possession extremely seriously. The safety of our community remains our highest priority, and we will continue to respond swiftly and decisively to all reports of violence and illegal activity.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.